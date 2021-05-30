Police: Missing Chesterfield teen last seen Friday may be in northern Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old Chesterfield girl police said is a runaway.

Officers said Yudith A. Silva-Vasquez, of the 2100 block of Condrey Ridge Drive, was last seen Friday evening before she went to bed.

When the girl's mother returned home from work Saturday, Yudith was not home, according to officers.

Police described Yudith as a Hispanic female, about feet 1 inches tall and weighing 127 pounds. She has naturally brown hair dyed red and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, officers said.

"She does not drive a vehicle and may be in the Northern Virginia area," police said.

Anyone with information about Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

