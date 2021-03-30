Your stimulus check could have been deposited into an old account

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some people have reported that their $1,400 stimulus check was deposited in the wrong bank account.

Debbie Baker said even though she gave the IRS her new banking information back in January2, but her stimulus was still sent to her old bank account.

Baker said, "When you do that check my stimulus thing, it actually gave my old bank account. Why did the system not accept my banking information that I gave them the change back in January?"

This is happening because the IRS said it's sending the $1,400 dollar checks to the account it had on file for individuals last year.

Unfortunately, you cannot call the IRS to correct this

If you recently changed banks or accounts, the check will bounce back and be mailed to you instead. Which means you may just have to wait a few more weeks for it to arrive.