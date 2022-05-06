Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Youngkin wants state workers back in offices by July

Posted at 10:50 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 10:52:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state employees will be expected to return to in-person work this summer unless they have been granted an exception for telework under a new policy announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Some state employees have been reporting to their physical workspace throughout the pandemic, but others were granted flexibility to work remotely.

The new policy plainly says employees are expected back in their physical workspace by July 5. They have the option to apply to work remotely, but approvals must be granted by senior administration officials.

Youngkin announced the change Thursday and applications for teleworking opened Friday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone