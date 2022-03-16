Watch
Youngkin wants lawmakers to suspend gas tax for 3 months

Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:11:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the divided General Assembly to pass legislation that would suspend the state gas tax for three months.

The governor pitched the idea at an appearance Wednesday at a Richmond-area gas station. He estimated the move would save drivers 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “inflationary pressures” Virginia families are facing.

Passage of such a measure would require bipartisan cooperation. Leadership of the Senate Democratic caucus neither fully endorsed nor rejected the proposal.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
