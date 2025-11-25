Gov. Youngkin volunteers at Feed More ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin volunteered at Feed More on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The governor and other volunteers helped package 2,000 meals to deliver to Virginians across the Greater Richmond area.

Youngkin said that a lot of the food donated on Tuesday came through the Virginia Cares initiative, which launched during the federal government shutdown to provide food assistance to those not covered under the VENA program.

He also acknowledged that the holiday season serves as a good reminder to come together and help one another.

"As we approach Thanksgiving, we need to remember that the many,many blessings that each of us have are also blessings that we can bestow on others. It's a great chance to help one another, have a great holiday season, but on top of that, throughout the year, we need help at places like Feed More to support those that suffer from food insecurity," Youngkin said.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating to Feed More, click here.

