Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes bill that would help lower prices of some prescription drugs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has vetoed legislation that aimed to rein the high cost of some prescription drugs.

The bills, carried by Del. Karrie Delaney, D - Fairfax, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D - Charlottesville, would have created the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to review the prices charged by pharmaceutical companies for their drugs.

"This bill would have had the authority of a board to look at why those costs are rising as high as they are, have those pharmaceutical companies come in and justify those costs. If they're justified, nothing would happen. But, if they are unable to justify the significant rise in costs, the board would have had the authority to create a price limit," said Delaney. "We believe that there should be some accountability when we see that happening, because it really is causing many Virginians to have to make a choice between taking the medication that they need and putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their head."

The bill was approved with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate and saw advocates like Mara Shapiro lobby on its behalf.

"I live with multiple chronic health conditions and rely on very expensive prescription medication to stay alive…without insurance, the medications that I need to stay alive and are well over $30,000-plus a month," said Shapiro. "While I'm lucky to have great health insurance coverage and I'm lucky to be savvy enough to take advantage of copay assistance programs, I know that at any moment, any one of those things could fall through the cracks and I would be left scrambling."

Youngkin said while he supports addressing the underlying issue, he opposed the methods employed in the legislation.

"I believe, strongly, that controlling drug prices is really important. Drug prices have gotten too high. I just disagree on the mechanic to get there," said Youngkin, who added he had heard from families who worried the board would stifle innovation and restrict access to medication. "We have families with children with rare diseases. And they're concerned about maintaining access to these life saving drugs."

Youngkin said he believes competition and price transparency are better ways to bring down prices.

"I signed bills that provide more transparency into drug pricing and, of course, initiate a study to see if we can import drugs into Virginia from Canada," said Youngkin.

"I really do hope that if [Youngkin], in his statement is interested in looking at solutions that get to the heart of what we're trying to do, which is make prescription drugs more affordable for Virginians," said Delaney. "Certainly welcome the opportunity to work with him and his team in the upcoming legislative session to really solve this problem."

The governor's veto was supported by groups like Americans for Prosperity - Virginia.

“We applaud Governor Youngkin for vetoing the Prescription Drug Affordability Board – an Orwellian name for an entity that would have caused drug shortages and jeopardized patient care. There are better ways to lower prescription drug prices and improve health outcomes for Virginians. The Prescription Drug Affordability Board is not one of them. We, at Americans for Prosperity-Virginia, will continue advocating for patient-centered solutions and against Big Government mandates," said Acting State Director Matt Davison.

Meanwhile, supporters and sponsors of the bill said they are disappointed, but not surprised by Youngkin's decision.

"I don't think any of us were necessarily caught off guard with the concerns that we knew had been raised with the governor. We knew that he was under a tremendous amount of pressure from industry for the reasons that he outlines," said Delaney. "I do think it's a really excellent bipartisan concept that we're working with here. I hope that we do have the opportunity to see that advance."

"We know that pharmaceutical companies and other industry partners, perhaps, are opponents of this. But, there's a lot to be said for real change being made in this area. And unfortunately, what Governor Youngkin gave us in that statement really doesn't give us advocates a lot of hope that that he does understand really the true importance of this issue," added Shapiro. "We are the ones that have so much to gain from passing legislation like this and, unfortunately, with Governor Youngkin vetoing this bill, we're also reminded that we have a lot to lose in this fight as well."

Delaney said they are discussing what their next steps will be with the legislation.

Because it was vetoed, lawmakers would need to override it with a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber when the General Assembly reconvenes on April 17. It neared that threshold when the bill was passed in the Senate, but not in the House.

