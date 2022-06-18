Youngkin urged to hold health chief accountable for race comments: 'Remove him'

RICHMOND, Va -- Activists and lawmakers demanded accountability after the leader of Virginia's public health system made comments about race that "disappointed" Governor Youngkin.

State Health Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Health, Dr. Colin Greene, sparked criticism after he was referenced in a Washington Post article rejecting racism as a public health crisis and doubting the link between race and health disparities.

The Post also reported Greene wanted to establish an investigative unit to take a fresh approach to high rates of Black maternal and infant mortality.

WTVR Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Green

RELATED: Richmond mayor slams state health chief over racism comments

“I’m thinking he needs to be denounced," said Kenda Sutton-El, Executive Director of Birth In Color RVA. “Why would you even come out with a statement like that if you didn't want to cause controversy?”

Sutton-El's non-profit provides support and resources to Black mothers at greater risk of pregnancy and childbirth complications including doulas, nutritional counseling, and lactation consultants.

She cited data from the Center for Disease Control showing Black women are three times more like to die in childbirth than white women, and a majority of deaths are preventable.

"That lets us know there's racism in healthcare," she said. "I definitely think there's a lack of education and knowledge surrounding it."

Youngkin said Thursday, a day after the Post article was published, he's "outraged" at the statistic and that disparities in maternal health haven't improved in a generation.

The governor, who appointed Greene to his position, said Greene's comments did not effectively communicate the Youngkin administration's mission to close health gaps.

Sutton-El questioned how Youngkin planned to hold Greene accountable.

“If the governor is truly that outraged, then show us your outrage and remove him," she said.

Similar calls for removal were also echoed by some lawmakers including Democratic State Delegate Jennifer McClellan. She took to social media saying Greene should look for another job.

“I stand by that," McClellan said. "I think anyone who's going to be the chief public health officer in Virginia needs to understand determinants of poor health."

CBS 6 sent questions to the governor's office Friday afternoon asking how it will hold Greene accountable, what next steps the governor will take with Greene, and how the governor responds to calls for Greene's removal. CBS 6 has not yet received a response.

Meanwhile, Virginia's NAACP President, Robert Barnett, viewed Greene's quotes as an opportunity for education and important conversations.

“Maybe he isn't totally aware of the disparities," Barnett said.

Barnett explained he'd like to see the governor and health commissioner come together to refocus.

"The first step, I believe, in solving structural issues like this is acknowledging such a problem exists," he said. "Until you recognize that there are inequities and systematic injustice that persist throughout the Commonwealth, the person at the top is not going to make things any better."

Barnett said he would encourage Youngkin to track progress of how inequities are being tackled across the Commonwealth.

"Whether it be COVID-19 or maternal health issues, set milestones to make sure that we are addressing the issue, not ignoring the issue," he said. "That's what I would like to see."

A spokesperson for Dr. Greene told CBS 6 Friday the Virginia Department of Health would not make any further comments regarding the article.