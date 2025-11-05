Gov. Youngkin shares what he believes caused the Democratic sweep in Virginia statewide elections

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats are celebrating a sweeping victory in Tuesday's elections, flipping 13 seats in the House of Delegates and securing what Speaker Don Scott called "the largest Democratic majority since 1987."

When asked on Wednesday morning if the Democratic wins represented a repudiation of President Donald Trump's DOGE cuts and federal worker firings in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not directly answer but instead blamed the ongoing government shutdown for affecting voter turnout.

"People are going without paychecks. They are worried about mortgages and rents. They're worried about how they're going to feed their families. The challenge with this government shutdown is real. And I'm incredibly understanding of that challenge and I think it caused quite a turnout yesterday," Youngkin said.

Speaking at the Patrick Henry Building, the term-limited Republican governor congratulated Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger on her victory and thanked the three Republicans who ran for statewide office. Youngkin highlighted his administration's accomplishments over the past four years, including enacting cell phone-free education policies, the new VENA program that helped SNAP recipients, attracting new companies to invest in Virginia, and improving public safety.

An hour and a half later at the General Assembly building, Virginia House Speaker Don Scott held his own press conference with campaigns chair Delegate Dan Helmer. Scott attributed the Democratic victory to grassroots fundraising and enthusiasm, saying his party focused on issues Virginians care about, including lowering housing and healthcare costs, protecting abortion rights and marriage equality.

The Democrats flipped 13 seats, including four in the Richmond region, and are expected to hold 64 seats compared to the Republicans' 36 seats.

"This is what a mandate looks like. We even ran ahead at the top of the ticket and a number of seats. Demonstrating the strength of our candidates this is the largest democratic majority. We have the largest democratic majority since 1987. Half my caucus wasn't born yet. Remember Donald Trump said on day one he that he would lower prices. Everything is going up," Scott said.

Youngkin said his administration will support Spanberger and her team during the transition to help the incoming governor "hit the ground running."

