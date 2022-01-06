Watch
Youngkin taps Trump's ex-EPA head for Virginia cabinet role

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020. Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped the former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency chief to join his cabinet in a role overseeing the state’s environmental policy. Youngkin's transition announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, that Wheeler is his pick for secretary of natural resources. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jan 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped a former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency chief to join his cabinet in a role overseeing the state’s environmental policy.

Youngkin's transition announced Wednesday that Andrew Wheeler is his pick for secretary of natural resources.

The news sparked immediate criticism from Democrats and environmental groups.

During Wheeler’s time in the EPA’s top job, the Trump administration ordered a sweeping about-face on Obama-era efforts to fight climate change and moved to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

Cabinet secretaries are subject to approval by the General Assembly, which will be under split party control when it convenes next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
