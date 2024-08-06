Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon as Tropical Storm Debby approaches the area.

Tropical moisture coming up from the south as a result of "Debby" will bring the potential for heavier rain in the second half of the week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday, with high rain chances continuing Thursday and Friday.

Youngkin released the following statement in anticipation of the storm:

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities. There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It's crucial that we work together and remain vigilant during these times to minimize the impact of the storm. The effects of Debby are far-reaching, and our neighboring states are facing significant challenges. Suzanne and I are praying for the residents of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia as they endure the impacts of this tropical storm.”



