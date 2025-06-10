Gov. Youngkin reacts to Trump's actions amid ICE protests: 'I fully support what he's done'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he "fully supports" President Donald Trump's actions amid protests in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

President Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday, later deploying 700 Marines. The Los Angeles Police Department says protesters have thrown objects at officers near the federal courthouse, prompting the use of gas canisters and other munitions.

"We can't have cars being burned overnight and people riding in the streets, tearing down not just business infrastructure and people's personal property, but threatening federal facilities as well," Youngkin said at an event in Richmond on Tuesday. "He said during his campaign that he was not going to allow our cities to be destroyed, and I think this is an appropriate step."

He added, "We've got to recognize that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people here who are violent criminals here illegally that we need to arrest, and we need to deport them, and that's what we've been doing in Virginia."

Meanwhile, protesters gathered along Midlothian Turnpike on Monday afternoon to demonstrate against ICE raids and the ongoing events in Los Angeles.

Members of the 50501 Virginia Movement organized the rally, calling for action against what they describe as "corruption and authoritarianism in the Trump administration" that they believe threatens democracy.

"I'm really hoping it's a message of compassion, when I see these grown men in full tactical gear tackling young women or people that are on their way to work, that's just not the America I want to live in," one protester said.

