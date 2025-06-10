Rally against ICE raids held in Central Virginia as national demonstrations continue

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Protesters gathered along Midlothian Turnpike on Monday afternoon to demonstrate against recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and ongoing events in Los Angeles, where protests have reached their fourth day.

Members of the 50501 Virginia Movement organized the rally, calling for action against what they describe as "corruption and authoritarianism in the Trump administration" that they believe threatens democracy.

"I'm really hoping it's a message of compassion, when I see these grown men in full tactical gear tackling young women or people that are on their way to work, that's just not the America I want to live in," one protester said.

The Richmond demonstration comes after President Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Monday, President Trump authorized the deployment of 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles as well to assist National Guard troops. He said in a post on Truth Social that the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not sent Guard members.

Defense Department officials confirmed Monday evening that President Trump had also ordered the deployment of an additional 2,000 California National Guard troops to the region, doubling their numbers.

In response to the troop deployment, the state of California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

President Trump defended his decision, saying, "The people that are causing the problems are professional agitators, they're insurrectionists, they're bad people, they should be in jail."

Similar protests against ICE raids took place throughout the country, including demonstrations in Philadelphia, Tampa and Houston.

Scripps News Group and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.