Matt Moran stepping down as head of Gov. Youngkin's PAC, per reports

RICHMOND, Va. — Matt Moran, the executive director of Spirit of Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political action committee, is stepping down, according to reports from Politico and the Virginia Mercury.

The news comes days after CBS 6 learned that lawyers for John Reid, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, sent a cease and desist letter to Moran, claiming he made "false and defamatory statements" about Reid and that he was the one who provided information that led Youngkin to call for Reid to end his campaign last week.

As first reported by The Richmonder, there was a Tumblr account that had sexually explicit photos of men on it and had the same username Reid uses on other social media platforms.

The cease and desist said Reid had nothing to do with the account and that Moran provided no proof.

Moran's legal team issued a response to Reid's legal team on Wednesday, calling Reid's accusations "utterly irresponsible," and according to an affidavit, Moran said last week he met with Reid's campaign manager to discuss a vulnerability report on Reid, which he added they were aware was being made.

Moran has not publicly confirmed his decision to step down at this time. CBS 6 has reached out to Spirit of Virginia for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

