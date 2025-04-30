Executive director of Youngkin's PAC responds to cease and desist from John Reid: 'Irresponsible accusations'

RICHMOND, Va. — Matt Moran, the executive director of the Spirit of Virginia, which is Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political action committee, has responded to the cease and desist letter he received from John Reid's lawyers.

In a post shared to X on Wednesday afternoon, Moran shared a letter from his attorney to Reid's, as well as an affidavit which lays out his side of the story.

"I've known John Reid for years and consider him a friend," Moran wrote. "Over the last nine days, I was actively supporting and assisting John as the Lt. Governor nominee of the Republican Party. Let me be clear, facts matter, and they will demonstrate the accusations against me are unfounded."

The response comes days after The Richmonder broke the news that Gov. Youngkin had called Reid and asked him to end his campaign for lieutenant governor over sexually explicit photos.

The photos, which showed men in various states of undress, including naked ones, though none featured Reid himself, were shared to a Tumblr account with the same username Reid uses on a different social media platform. The cease and desist letter says Reid had nothing to do with the account and that Moran has provided no proof.

Moran claims he received a preliminary report which had information about the Tumblr account and says it could damage Reid's campaign, regardless of its veracity.

An attorney for Moran called Reid's accusations "utterly irresponsible," and according to the affidavit, Moran said last week he met with Reid's campaign manager to discuss a vulnerability report on Reid, which he added they were aware was being made.

"To be clear, Mr. Moran strongly denies that he has defamed Mr. Reid in any manner whatsoever," the letter says in part. "The facts, evidence and witnesses would demonstrate that Mr. Moran never attempted to extort, coerce or pressure Mr. Reid, directly or indirectly, but rather as a seasoned professional endeavored to provide sound advice regarding the viability of Mr. Reid's candidacy to someone he counted as a friend."

— Matthew Moran (@mmoran0226) April 30, 2025

Moran's attorney said he wants to work with Reid's legal team to "de-escalate the situation."

