Gov. Youngkin says he's excited about Virginia's new school cell phone rules. Jones asks what about guns?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is excited about new guidelines that will ban public school students from using cell phones during the school day. The guidelines require students to turn off and store their phones from the first bell to the last.

“I think it’s going to have a great positive impact,” Youngkin said. A recent poll showed that 69% of Virginians support this ban.

The governor believes removing cell phones will improve both the educational and social environment for students, particularly for those struggling with issues like depression linked to social media.

Reactions from parents have been mixed. Some believe that students should never have had access to phones in school, while others want their children to keep their phones for emergency contact.

Virginia schools host cell phone free education group discussions to hear voices from the community

Youngkin acknowledged these concerns and encouraged ongoing discussions about the issue.

To address safety, Youngkin highlighted his administration’s efforts to bring back school resource officers and emphasized the importance of having established emergency response plans in schools. He stated that these plans should clearly explain whether students can use their phones during emergencies.

“The best thing we can do when there is an emergency is to ensure everyone is following the emergency response plan,” Youngkin added.

Virginia Delegate Mike Jones, a Democrat from Richmond, said that while there is bipartisan support for the cell phone ban, he wishes leaders would unite to address gun safety in schools as well.

"Let's sit down to legislate and create policy for common sense gun laws that make our children safer," Jones said. "I'm not walking in the school with the phone. We didn't see that at George Wythet last year. We didn't see that at Altria, the Huguenot graduation. It wasn't a cell phone. It wasn't. It was guns."

Youngkin responded that Virginia already has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation and stressed the importance of being prepared for emergencies.

As for the next steps regarding the cellphone ban, dozens of schools in Virginia will participate in a statewide discussion with First Lady Suzanne Youngkin on Thursday night.



