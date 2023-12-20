Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Gov. Youngkin calls for elimination of Virginia's 'most-hated' car tax

How Gov. Youngkin's budget would impact your bank account
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 11:23:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) called for the elimination of the local personal property tax, also known as the car tax, during a speech Wednesday morning.

Youngkin spoke about the tax as he outlined his proposed two-year budget to lawmakers.

During the speech, he challenged lawmakers to eliminate the car tax, although he did not include it in his actual budget proposal.

Youngkin noted the process of eliminating it would be "complicated," but urged lawmakers to work with state and local leaders to get rid of it.

"The car tax belongs in the trash can, not in your mailbox," he said.

To make up for it, Youngkin said local governments could raise sales taxes.

In Virginia, vehicle owners pay a tax on the assessed value of their car to their local governments each year.

Lawmakers will begin work on the budget during the General Assembly session beginning in January.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone