Youngkin heading to Asia for 1st overseas trade mission

Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 11:42:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in late April, his office announced Tuesday.

Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit Tapei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea, from April 24 through April 29. He plans to meet with the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and industry leaders, his office said.

"I'm excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security," Youngkin said in a statement. "Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia."

The trip will be Youngkin's first to Asia as governor.

