Youngkin campaign criticized for Twitter spat with teenager

Posted at 5:52 AM, Feb 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign has sparked controversy for lashing out at a high school student on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the campaign revealed the 17-year-old's name and photo after they shared a news story about a section of the governor's mansion where slaves once lived.

Youngkin's campaign tweeted a photo of the student with former Gov. Ralph Northam, noting Northam's racist yearbook picture that surfaced in 2019.

Team Youngkin removed the tweet late Sunday morning but offered no apology. A strategist who works for Youngkin suggested Democrats had made Lynne a fair target by previously promoting him on Twitter.

