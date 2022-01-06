Watch
Youngkin announces labor secretary pick, promising VEC fix

Posted at 5:39 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:39:18-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is announcing his pick for secretary of labor.

That's a Cabinet role that will involve overseeing a Youngkin campaign promise to overhaul the beleaguered state employment commission.

The Youngkin transition announced Thursday that George “Bryan” Slater has been tapped for the job.

Slater is a veteran of both politics and state and federal government work. He served as secretary of administration for former Gov. Jim Gilmore and as director of administration for the attorney general’s office, also under Gilmore.

