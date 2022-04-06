Youngkin announces 4 new Virginia parole board picks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has selected four new nominees to serve on the Virginia Parole Board. The governor made the announcement Wednesday.

It comes after Senate Democrats’ decision last month to dump four members of his initial slate of picks.

The four nominees were caught up in a partisan back-and-forth over appointments during this year’s regular session of the divided General Assembly.

The new group will also be subject to legislative approval.

They will join board chairman Chadwick Dotson, the only initial Youngkin nominee who was confirmed.