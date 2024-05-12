Watch Now
You may be able to catch another glimpse of the Northern Lights in Virginia

Lee Rush
Posted at 9:19 PM, May 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you missed catching a view of the Northern Lights Friday evening, you can get another chance Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the aurora borealis may be visible in Virginia late Saturday night and even possibly into the next morning, weather permitting.

Check out the below graphic from the NWS to see more details on tonight's potential light show:

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

