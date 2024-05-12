You may be able to catch another glimpse of the Northern Lights in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you missed catching a view of the Northern Lights Friday evening, you can get another chance Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the aurora borealis may be visible in Virginia late Saturday night and even possibly into the next morning, weather permitting.

Check out the below graphic from the NWS to see more details on tonight's potential light show:

National Weather Service

A secondary peak in the current solar storms appears likely... pic.twitter.com/WMlbGKNfaB — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 12, 2024

