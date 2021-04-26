You can donate blood to the Red Cross after getting vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Throughout the pandemic, the Red Cross has been facing a lack of blood donations across the nation.

As more and more people get vaccinated and resume some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is encouraging citizens to consider donating their blood.

Some may wonder if they can donate after receiving the vaccine. And the answer is, yes.

If donors are symptom free and feeling well, Red Cross organizers said they can give blood.

Donors must also provide the name of the COVID-19 vaccine that they received. There is no waiting period required after getting the shot.

Spokesperson Jonathan McNamara said they need more donors to step up because in recent weeks, they've faced some concerning challenges.

"We are starting to see less people showing up in our blood drives around the community. This is something that at the Red Cross, we have a commitment to communicate to the public, to let you know, when we start to see these drops in people attending our drives, so that we can maintain our blood supply here in the community," said McNamara.

Donors with type 0 blood are especially needed.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in may will automatically be entered into a contest to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five and receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.