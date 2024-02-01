Yorktown is no longer a stop for Princess Cruises this summer

YORKTOWN, Va. — Princess Cruises has made a big change of plans for its cruise ships that are coming to Virginia this summer.

York County officials say they got an email from Princess Cruises stating that the cruise line has decided to move its planned stops from Yorktown to Norfolk.

County officials shared the following portion of the email they received from Princess Cruises:

“To ensure our guests experience legendary Virginian hospitality as they explore the region’s significant historical contributions to American history, Princess is confirming Norfolk on the published itinerary for Island Princess and its three new calls to the Commonwealth this summer.”

The initial plan, announced in Feb. 2023, was to have Princess Cruises cruise ships make three stops in Yorktown this June. Two ships, the Island Princess and the Emerald Princess, were scheduled to visit.

The county says beyond the email, Princess Cruises didn't share any additional information regarding the move.

The York County Board of Supervisors shared the following statement on the cancelled cruise stops:

“While we no longer anticipate passengers from Princess Cruise Lines to be among the guests we host, we are sure that they will find other excellent examples of Virginia hospitality at their port in Norfolk. Yorktown will continue to be the destination of choice for river cruise lines, dining cruises and historical tall ships throughout the coming years for local residents and our visitors to enjoy.”

Nauticus' Executive Director, Stephen E. Kirkland, provided the following statement about the cruise stops moving to Norfolk:

“Nauticus is thrilled to welcome Princess back to Norfolk for ten port visits throughout 2024 and 2025 but make no mistake, this is a win for Hampton Roads. Thousands of guests will enjoy all Norfolk has to offer but also have chance to take amazing shore excursions to Yorktown, Williamsburg, Jamestown, and other nearby locations. Our region is keeping these passengers in Hampton Roads and that’s what’s important.”

The change comes after many Yorktown residents voiced concerns about the impact the heavy foot traffic would have on the historic town. The Island Princess can hold 2,200 passengers - a steep number compared to Yorktown's population of 258.

Last August, a group protested the cruise ships coming to Yorktown.

“We don’t feel that the scale of the ship is appropriate for Yorktown, we aren’t anti tourist, we aren’t anti cruise ships,” concerned citizen Alyssa Adams said. “I don’t know how much money will be made, but we don’t feel like it’s worth the investment in infrastructure and the wear and tear on the roads and the community.”

However, some residents were enthusiastic about the impact cruise line passengers would have on the local economy.

“Overall, it’ll definitely bring a lot more business, a lot more revenue to the shops around here,” said Tyler Price, the assistant manager of dog bakery "Gangsta Dog."

Princess Cruises did not elaborate on their decision to move the stops to Norfolk. However, Holland America Cruise Line - which previously canceled its plans to make stops in Yorktown - cited concerns from residents.

"We weren't aware of the sensitivity to cruise ships in Yorktown..." a Holland America Cruise Line spokesperson said to a York County spokesperson.

Currently, there are no Princess cruise ship stops to Yorktown scheduled in 2024 or beyond, the county says.