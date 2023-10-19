Up for a strange journey? Yes And! Theatrical Company in Richmond has just the thing for you.

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're up to going on a strange journey this weekend, Yes And! Theatrical Company in Richmond has just the thing for you.

The group is performing Rocky Horror: The Concert live at The National on Saturday, October 21.

"It’s going to be louder, brighter, and explode with more choreography and production value than prior years,” Matt Shofner, Yes And’s executive director and performer, said.

During the two performances (7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the performers will lead the audience through the entire "Rocky Horror Picture Show" soundtrack and some classic scenes.

"It's going to be the Halloween kick-off party of your sensual dreams!" director Monica Moehring said. "This year, Rocky enthusiasts will enjoy a full cover-to-cover concert featuring the soundtrack to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' with an encore set of spooky rock n' roll tunes, special guest cameos, and pop culture surprises. We'll put a spell on you! Expect to see Frank, Rocky, Brad, Janet, and the full Transylvanian crew, as well as some surprise cameos from your favorite Richmond performers & Halloween-y characters!"

Shofner said Yes And!'s ultimate goal was to "develop new audiences for local theatre” that includes and celebrates a broader cross section of the Richmond community."

“We’re all about creating interactive theatrical experiences that offer a more direct connection to local talent,” Shofner said.

Click here for additional information and tickets.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.