Man arrested for dating app rapes went to high school and college in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginia could be involved in the case of Yahya Maly, a 28-year-old man arrested on rape charges this month while he attended chiropractic school in Missouri.

CBS 6 has learned Maly earned his undergraduate degree at Reynolds Community College in spring 2016, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in May 2018.

A student with the same named graduated from Glen Allen High School in 2014, Henrico School officials told CBS 6.

Maly lived in Glen Allen for eight years, from 2013 to 2021, according to police.

Missouri police recently shared Maly’s photo and a timeline of his whereabouts, seeking to determine if there are additional victims.

Maly faces at least 13 felony counts for allegedly raping at least five women he met online.

Investigators revealed that Maly has lived in four different states, with Virginia being his longest residence.

Police said Maly also lived in:



Chicago (January 2022 to February 2022)

Tucson, Arizona (December 2022 to January 2023)

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota (January 2023 to February 2023)

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 detail allegations against Maly, with one incident described in a St. Louis County complaint from February 12 outlining events dating back to March 2023.

One alleged victim was reportedly held for over seven hours and assaulted, resulting in pain and bleeding.

Further allegations include repeated unwanted sexual advances and a specific incident in March where Maly is accused of choking a victim.

Additionally, Maly, who reportedly holds a passport, is wanted for stalking in another country and is under questioning for rape.

Missouri investigators have emphasized the importance of the dating app connections, suggesting that Maly may have targeted other women.

"There are multiple victims, and we are fearful and somewhat certain that there could be other potential victims. So, that makes him an extreme danger to the community,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith told the news outlet. "My message today is I want those of you out there who are victims of Mr. Maly to know that we see you and that your voice matters and you are not alone."

Police departments in the Richmond area have stated they currently lack information on Maly but urged any potential victims to come forward and contact them.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

