Police ID 18-year-old killed at Chester apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 18-year-old man killed in a shooting at a Chesterfield apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive for several reports of shots being fired around 5:45 p.m., according to Capt. Michael Breeden with Chesterfield Police.

Police found Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino, of the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, Breeden said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

The crime was one of four different shootings in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond that happened within four hours that police are all investigating homicides.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.