Fatal days in Central Virginia leaves neighbors concerned

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mayhem in metro Richmond. Within four hours in four different shootings, Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond are all investigating homicides. A victim in Ashland was shot but stable.

Henrico Police are chasing down leads of suspects who were fleeing the area after a homicide off of Wistar Village Drive happened in the West End around 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

"These men and women were able to quickly respond to the area, secure the scene, ensure it was safe for responding officers and the community."

Henrico Police just had officers in this area in recent weeks talking to residents about how to better serve their public safety needs.

"We were here just doing a community walk, building relationships and want to continue that. So if they saw something, call us."

Five minutes later, a similar request across town off Wellington near Hazlehurst Avenue.

Richmond officers arrived to find a man shot in an alley. Crime Insider sources said the man was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This murder was the 91st for the year, compared to a 66 total last year, just four from a 17-year-high.

An hour later, a shots fired call in Chesterfield. Police found a young man suffering from gunshot wounds off of Arbor Lake Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was the 11th homicide for Chesterfield, a county that saw 15 total last year.

Back north, a man was shot but in stable condition in Ashland at a trailer park.