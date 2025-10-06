19-year-old killed in Henrico apartment shooting; police investigate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —Police have identified the person shot and killed at a Henrico apartment complex Saturday night as 19-year-old Xavierx Christopher Carter.

Police were called to the Mallard Greens Apartments along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday to investigate the shooting.

"Once on scene, officers located Carter with an apparent gunshot wound," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "Life-saving measures were provided, however, Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene."

An additional adult male victim transported himself to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Henrico Police are still investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Det. Rosser at 804-928-0273 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. If you knew Mr. Carter and would like to share your memories, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.