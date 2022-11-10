It's been months since he was killed near his job. His family is still searching for answers.

RICHMOND, Va. — A family who is still reeling months after the murder of their loved one wants the community to hear their plea for help in finding Xavier Brown’s killer.

The victim’s mom spoke to CBS 6 Problem Solver Shelby Brown as the family gathered to honor the former Monacan and VSU football standout on his birthday.

“It has been very painful, very sorrowful. We feel all the grief emotions. Anger, sadness and depression. It’s an array of emotions,” Brown’s mother, Latasha Dodson, said.

She explained how each day without her son and without answers has weighed heavily on her heart.

Provided to WTVR Xavier Brown's family

November 1 is Xavier’s birthday. This year, the celebration was somber. They would have been celebrating 24 years of life, but instead his family can now only cling to memories.

Five months after he was murdered, the pain is just as heart wrenching as the day they learned Xavier’s body was found in Shockoe Bottom near the City Bar Chop House — just two blocks from his job.

“It is just emotions all over the place and his younger brother, who is 22, he is really devastated because that was his best friend. They did everything together and it’s been very hard on us,” Dodson added.

The family stays in prayer and in faith, leaning on each other for strength and support.

On his birthday, they remembered Xavier as they cast red and white rose petals upon the river, holding each other tight as emotions flood in.

They reflected on the profound imprint he left on their hearts.

“Xavier was so full of life. He impacted so many people. He would help anybody who needed help. He was such an amazing son, and he was starting his career as a chef," said Dodson. "That was taken away from him. He is gone too soon. We just wanted to honor him and appreciate him, and let everybody love on one another today."

Provided to WTVR Xavier Brown

The family’s prayer for police to track down Xavier’s shooter is constantly being lifted.

They tell CBS 6 they hope their plea to the community will touch someone enough to prompt them to come forward with any information that can steer investigators in the right direction — and get a killer off of the streets.

“If anybody has any information, knows anything, even some of the people that he was with. One of the persons that was in the video that has been shown. If someone comes forward and says something, it would do my heart great because it could help us get justice for him and his death won’t go in vain,” Dodson said.

Anyone with information about Xavier Brown’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

