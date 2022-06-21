Richmond Police release video related to Shockoe Bottom murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released a video of a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to the May 21 murder of Xavier Brown.

No additional information was released about the man nor the motive behind the fatal shooting.

Brown, a 23-year-old aspiring chef, was killed along the 1500 block of East Main Street in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

"I feel like anyone who is aware of or knows the person who committed this heinous act.... to know someone did it and to not say anything, I feel that person is just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger," Brown's parents said in a May interview.

Brown's family has offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the conviction of their son's killer.

Brown was a former standout football lineman from Monacan High School.

It was believed Brown left a networking party in downtown Richmond when he was killed.

You can help Xavier's family by contributing to a reward fund. You can find the link here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.