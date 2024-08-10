Watch Now
Church group lumberjacks help cleanup Virginia neighborhood hit by EF-1 tornado

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A church group made of lumberjacks are assisting in the cleanup of a Virginia neighborhood hit hard by an EF-1 tornado spawned by Tropical Depression Debby Thursday evening.

The tornado, which was on the ground for nearly two miles and had winds estimated between 100-110 mph, toppled numerous trees and damaged numerous homes in the Lake Caroline neighborhood.

The community rallied to clean up the neighborhood and support the dozens of people who had damage to their homes.

That aid included the Wrights Chapel Lumberjacks, who knew their skills and tools could be useful. The group chops downed trees throughout the year for firewood to donate to families in need in the winter.

“These are our neighbors," Brian Hurley said. "This is what we do."

From sunrise after the storm, the group went street by street to assist in clearing driveways of fallen trees and debris.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted while others were split in half and some were knocked down completely in the storm.

The toppled trees took down power lines, covered roads and landed on homes and cars.

Lake Caroline Debby storm neighborhood

Officials said no one was injured. However, nine homes were deemed uninhabitable.

More than 30 houses in the neighborhood were damaged, according to National Weather Service officials.

Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church will host a fundraiser breakfast n Sunday from 9:15-11:30 a.m. to support the impacted families. The church's address is 8063 Ladysmith Road in Ruther Glen.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

