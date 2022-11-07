Watch Now
Wrestling champion leads Richmond workout to fight cancer

Erica “Jungle Girl” Porter led a 45-minute workout with other female professional wrestlers Sunday morning in Richmond, Va.
Posted at 11:58 PM, Nov 06, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of professional wrestlers worked out in Richmond on Sunday morning as part of a Wrestle with Cancer event.

The event at Hardywood brewery was hosted by stage-four breast cancer warrior and former Women of Wrestling champion Erica "Jungle Girl" Porter.

Wrestle with Cancer 03.png

Porter teamed up with other WOW superheroes to raise money for Porter's foundation which focuses on the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of exercise for those battling cancer.

"An individual that's diagnosed feels as though they are relinquishing all of their control to the medical community and nobody talks about what the individual can control," Porter said. "I cannot control the fact that I have cancer, but there are so many variables that I can control. Self-care, moving through cancer is one of the things that I definitely can control. So I formed the foundation to empower individuals to move through cancer and to move through life."

Wrestle with Cancer 01.png

For more information on the foundation, click here.

