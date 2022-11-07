Wrestling champion leads Richmond workout to fight cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of professional wrestlers worked out in Richmond on Sunday morning as part of a Wrestle with Cancer event.

The event at Hardywood brewery was hosted by stage-four breast cancer warrior and former Women of Wrestling champion Erica "Jungle Girl" Porter.

Porter teamed up with other WOW superheroes to raise money for Porter's foundation which focuses on the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of exercise for those battling cancer.

"An individual that's diagnosed feels as though they are relinquishing all of their control to the medical community and nobody talks about what the individual can control," Porter said. "I cannot control the fact that I have cancer, but there are so many variables that I can control. Self-care, moving through cancer is one of the things that I definitely can control. So I formed the foundation to empower individuals to move through cancer and to move through life."

