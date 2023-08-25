Wreck involving semi closes I-85 north in Petersburg

Watch Now
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 85 north near Squirrel Level Road in Petersburg Friday afternoon.

Officials with VDOT said drivers are being detoured off the interstate at the exit for Squirrel Level Road (65).

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

