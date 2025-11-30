Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wreck closes Interstate 85 north near Route 460 in Dinwiddie

I-85 in Dinwiddie County
Posted

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A wreck has shut down Interstate 85 north near Route 460 in Dinwiddie County on Sunday morning.

VDOT officials said in an email around 7 a.m. that the wreck is near the exit ramp for Route 460 west.

Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at the exit for Route 703 (Exit 53).

"Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

