How this Christmas competition is lighting up neighborhoods and the lives of foster children

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Decorating homes for the holidays can sometimes grow competitive between neighbors. One Richmond organization is capitalizing on this healthy competition to make a difference.

The organization Worthdays is hosting its inaugural Battle of the Lights, a fundraiser to see which house can receive the most donations to benefit foster care kids in Central Virginia.

"Folks in the community, many who are strangers are one willing to use their light displays to benefit kids in foster care,” Caroline Neal, the executive director and founder of Worthdays, said.

Neal said they gave each participating home signs with QR codes so that people driving by can use their phones to make donations. The house with the most donations will win the battle.

Lisa Vozar is the owner of one of the homes that are participating in the battle and she calls her home their own corner of the world of Christmas on Coralview Road in Midlothian. Vozar has decorated her home with more than 60,000 lights, spanning from the ground to the tallest trees.

“My husband says I got a guy, but my husband is an arborist and he climbs and we hang the lights that way,” Vozar said.

Their house has made quite an impact, drawing in dozens of cars and buses on a nightly basis to check out their display. She said her husband like to sit and watch viewers admire what they have created.

So far, 20 houses are participating in the competition. While those participating in the fundraiser are enjoying the competitive spirit, they believe at the end of the day, it's all about the cause and the feelings the lights create.

“It may be competition but it’s good because it makes more people happy,” Vozar said.

