Where you can join in on World Tai Chi Day in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., — All walks of life in Central Virginia are invited to participate in a worldwide demonstration for World Tai Chi Day and Qigong Day.

The Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on North Laburnum Avenue will serve as one of hundreds of locations across the world that will experience the peace and harmony of the internal Chinese martial art.

At 10:00 a.m. Saturday, practitioners from around the world will all perform their basic forms simultaneously.

Saturday’s free event from 9:30am through 12:00 p.m. will feature lion dancers, demonstrations, and an opportunity to learn or just watch.

Jenny Barone is a longtime Tai Chi instructor in Henrico County and is the organizer of Saturday’s local event.

Barone emphasized that all ages and ability levels are welcome. You can participate by sitting or standing.

“[Tai Chi] deals with the four B's, it deals with breath, with balance, with body strain, and with your brain, because it's good for all four of those elements in our bodies and in our lives,” she explained.

Jason Blake, Henrico’s Senior Rec, Fitness, and Wellness coordinator, said the county is being more intentional about highlighting ways families and visitors can be more active.

“I think if you're just looking for something to do that you haven't experienced before, and you're looking for a free event that will be led by some great instructors, and some pretty cool demonstrations at a nice facility — you can't go wrong,” Blake stated.

