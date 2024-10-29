Nearly 800,000 people are impacted by strokes a year. These are the signs you should look out for.

RICHMOND, Va. — Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day, a day created to bring awareness to the medical event that impacts nearly 800,000 people annually.

Doctors find that strokes can impact people of all ages when something causes blood to stop flowing to the brain. The American Heart Association finds that one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.

Dr. Matthew Boyce with HCA Hospitals said it’s all about recognizing the signs of a stroke, which can be done through the acronym FAST. The F is for looking out for face drooping and numbness. The A is seeing if the person is having arm weakness. The S is about determining if there is slurring of words or difficulty speaking. Finally, the T is to tell you if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s time to call 911.

“It’s really important for you to be evaluated emergently because there are therapies and treatments that can be helpful to reduce the disability from the stroke if they are given at an early time," Boyce said. "If you wait too long, it may be too late to do something."

Other stroke symptoms can include numbness, confusion, trouble seeing, trouble walking or a severe headache. Boyce said it’s important for people to not do anything or take anything like aspirin while they are waiting for EMS to arrive. He said taking something could interfere with the course of action paramedics and doctors need to take.

High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for stroke and heart disease. To help prevent strokes, people should work toward lowering their blood pressure through lifestyle changes such as moving more, healthy eating, getting healthy sleep and quitting smoking and vaping. It’s also important to learn your family history and talk to your doctor about lowering your personal risk for stroke.

CBBS 6’s Maggi Marshall has partnered with the Central Virginia American Heart Association as a Leader of Impact. Maggi and other leaders are raising money over the next few weeks to go toward research and education about heart health. You can donate to her campaign by heading to her website.

We have been sharing the voices of those impacted by heart disease, including Maggi's personal connection to the cause, which you can find here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

