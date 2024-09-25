She lost her son to a rare disease. Now she’s hoping to educate others.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — World Mitochondrial Disease Week is held every September to raise awareness about the disease that’s often referred to as a silent killer of children.

The goal of shining a light on Mitochondrial Disease continues this weekend with an event in Chesterfield that will benefit Central Virginia children who are receiving care in the hospital.

“It's important to me because it took so long to diagnose my son,” explained Donna Reynolds, who lost her 9-year-old son Kellan to a rare Mitochondrial Disease in 2020. “We actually had to travel out of state to actually get the diagnosis, and I talk to parents all the time, they're completely unaware that Mito is a thing.”

Reynolds has made it her mission to educate people about the disease that affects the function of your cells.

That’s one reason why she started the nonprofit “Kellan’s Legacy of Love” in her son’s honor.

The nonprofit got its start by donating toys to children at St. Mary’s Hospital every year on what would have been Kellan’s birthday. Now it sponsors families all year long and provides food and gas cards, as well as room decorations for kids who have to spend weeks away from home.

“We have gotten great feedback, especially in the last few months,” Reynolds shared. “The families just love the items that we pick out for the kids. We get exactly what the kids are into, and especially feedback about the room decorations. It makes their hospital room less scary.”

This Saturday, September 28, the organization will hold its first Family Fun Day at Huguenot Road Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free event will feature carnival games, raffle baskets, a petting zoo, a bounce house, fire trucks, and a dunk tank where you can pay for a chance to soak our very own Caroline Coleburn and Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

If you can’t attend Saturday’s event but would like to donate, you can visit the nonprofit’s website here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.