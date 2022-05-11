Workers at a Target store in Virginia file for union vote

RICHMOND, Va. -- Workers at a Target store in Christiansburg, Virginia, have filed for a union election with federal labor regulators.

They're joining a wave of union organizing at other retailers around the country. Adam Ryan has been working at Target Virginia store for five years and founded the independent Target Workers Unite in 2019.

He said Tuesday that the filing comes as workers see their pay not covering rising costs for basics like food and rent. He also noted workers feel like they are having to do too many tasks, from filling online orders to unloading trucks.

Target said in a statement Tuesday that it is committed to listening to its workers and creating an environment of mutual trust