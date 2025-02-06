Find a golden ticket! Wonka-style contest underway now in Ashland.

ASHLAND, Va. — This February, downtown Ashland has launched a sweet treat contest that some might say is right out of a storybook.

Throughout the month, you’ll find dozens of “Golden Taste of Ashland” milk chocolate bars inspired by Willy Wonka at shops across downtown.

Inside five of the special bars, there's a coveted golden ticket, which gives winners the chance to choose from a variety of prizes from some of Ashland’s most beloved businesses.

The goal of the Golden Taste of Ashland is not only to raise money for the Downtown Ashland Association’s nonprofit mission, but organizers also hope it will encourage people to visit the town’s shops during what can often be a slow time of year for business.

"When you arrive in downtown Ashland during the Golden Taste of Ashland campaign, you not only get to experience all the wonderful stores selling these chocolate bars but also all the fantastic restaurants that are giving away these incredible prizes," said Executive Director Louise Keeton. "So you get a really great sense of all of the delicious magic that is available in Ashland all year round."

To top off the sweet celebrations, downtown Ashland invites everyone to a free screening of "Wonka" at the Ashland Theatre on Wednesday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m.

For a full list of shops selling the bars and prizes, click here.

