Women found dead in Virginia parking lot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman who went missing earlier this month has been found dead.

The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.

Harrisonburg police said that Smith was one of two people found dead in a vacant lot. The other victim was identified as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg police said that Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Smith was reported missing on November 19 and was last seen November 14 in Charlottesville, police said.

Harrisonburg police said the women died at different times. The Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the exact time of their deaths as well as the causes.