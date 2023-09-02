Investigating underway after woman killed walking on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman walking along a busy street in Richmond Friday night.

The woman was hit around 11:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Broad Street near Dabney Road. That is not far from Scott’s Addition and the Courtyard Marriott hotel.

There has been no word yet on the victim's identity or if the driver remained at the scene.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check Saturday a.m.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.