Woman stabbed on Richmond's Northside, police say

Posted at 11:34 PM, Jul 25, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a woman on Richmond’s Northside Sunday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Brookland Park Boulevard and Hanes Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were available at last check late Sunday.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

