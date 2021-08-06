Watch
Woman shot by police at Virginia group home charged with assault on officer

Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 06, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- A woman shot by a northern Virginia police officer after allegedly approaching officers with a kitchen knife has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say Jiyoung Lee of Springfield was treated at the hospital and is still recovering.

News outlets report that Fairfax County Police released body-camera video of the shooting of the resident of a group home for the intellectually disabled.

Chief Kevin Davis said the footage showed that Lee “posed a deadly threat" to officers. He described her as being “in crisis.”

Kyle Albert, the 14-year veteran officer who fired the shot, is on restricted duty as the investigation into the shooting continues.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
