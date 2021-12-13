Watch
Woman pleads guilty to helping hide body in homeless camp

Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 13, 2021
WINCHESTER, Va. — A woman has pleaded guilty to helping hide a dead body in a Virginia homeless encampment and will spend up to five years in prison.

The Winchester Star reports Clara Ann Perdue entered her plea and was sentenced Thursday.

The 38-year-old said she assisted Larry Lee Mullenax III in hiding the body of Sarah Michelle Curran, who was killed in a Frederick County camp in July 2020.

An attorney for the county says Perdue helped Mullenax put the body in a sleeping bag, move it to the woods and cover it with towels.

Perdue’s sentence includes time served and she’ll have three years of supervised probation upon release.

