Woman pleads guilty to failing to pay $2.7M in payroll taxes

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service $2.7 million in payroll taxes that she deducted from her employees’ paychecks.

U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber says court documents show that from at least 2011 to 2019, 53-year-old Wendy Brockenbrough of Virginia Beach failed to pay over to the IRS payroll taxes from three companies she owned.

Instead, Brockenbrough purchased two boats worth nearly $1 million and a Jeep Wrangler for approximately $41,000. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

