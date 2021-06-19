Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed, man seriously injured in I-95 crash

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Virginia State Police
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 20:33:55-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 95 on Friday morning.

At 10:09 a.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on south I-95 at the 93mile marker.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder with reflective triangles behind it.

While the driver of the Volvo was underneath the vehicle attempting to make repairs, a 2013 Ram pickup ran off the road and struck the Volvo.

Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, of Alexandria, was driving the Ram. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The adult male passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. At this time, it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.