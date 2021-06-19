Woman killed, man seriously injured in I-95 crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 95 on Friday morning.

At 10:09 a.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on south I-95 at the 93mile marker.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder with reflective triangles behind it.

While the driver of the Volvo was underneath the vehicle attempting to make repairs, a 2013 Ram pickup ran off the road and struck the Volvo.

Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, of Alexandria, was driving the Ram. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The adult male passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. At this time, it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.