Police: Woman's body found after report of random gunfire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on Richmond's Northside late Friday night.

Officers were dispatched for a report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Avenue just before 11:55 p.m., according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

"Officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound," Walker said. "She was pronounced dead on scene."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the woman's exact cause and manner of death.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.