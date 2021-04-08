Woman in serious condition after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police responded to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street around 9:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, a woman was shot in the leg.

She was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources tell me police have recovered dozens of shell casings.

This is the fifth shooting in the past fours days in the city of Richmond.

This shooting is still under investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.