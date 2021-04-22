Woman found dead in Richmond building

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a building in the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road.

Police responded around 6:26 p.m. to reports of a person down.

Officers arrived and found a woman down and unresponsive, suffering from injuries from an assault.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a man is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

